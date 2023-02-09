Languages

Thursday, February 09, 2023

Picturesque scenery of Kanas scenic area in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily Online) 16:29, February 09, 2023
Photo shows the Kanas River that flows through the Kanas scenic area in the Altay Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zheng Wei)

The Kanas scenic area in the Altay Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has turned into a tranquil snow and ice wonderland in recent days. It has a lot to offer as a tourist destination, including snowfields, birch trees covered with rime ice, ice-covered rivers and small wooden cottages, among other elements. The Kanas River, which runs through the snow and ice-torn mountains, looks like a moving jade belt.

Altay is known for its abundant snow and ice resources. In recent years, the Kanas scenic area has continuously improved its infrastructure in a bid to promote the integrated development of ecotourism, culture tourism and rural tourism.


