Xinjiang resumes regular flights to South Asia after three-year break

URUMQI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has resumed direct regular passenger flights to South Asia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

China Southern Airlines resumed its regular passenger flights between Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, and Islamabad in Pakistan on Wednesday after three years of suspension due to COVID-19.

More than 160 passengers, mostly overseas students and business people, took the flights to and from Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the Xinjiang subsidiary of China Southern Airlines.

One passenger surnamed Xiang, who engages in trade and regularly travels between China and Pakistan, said that the resumption of the direct service could greatly shorten travel time and help him grasp market opportunities more quickly.

The airline is scheduled to operate one-round trip per week.

