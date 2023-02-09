Beijing ranks 7th on Int'l Exchange Centers Index 2022

Xinhua) 11:22, February 09, 2023

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows the view of skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) at dusk in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's capital Beijing ranks seventh on the International Exchange Centers Index 2022, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report was jointly compiled by the China Institute for Development Planning of Tsinghua University and Deloitte China, following comprehensive research on 37 cities across the world.

The report says that international exchange centers are global or regional central cities that have the function of linking and serving the world, are capable of gathering international high-end factors, and play a key role in global affairs. They are crucial nodes and hubs in the dynamic network of international exchanges.

The report aims to identify the regularities and existing problems in the development of international exchange centers and provide reference for creating city development strategies and plans.

The report defines an evaluation framework including three first-level indicators, namely attractiveness, influence and connectivity, as well as 11 second-level indicators and 25 third-level indicators. Beijing ranks 24th in attractiveness, third in influence, and 13th in connectivity.

London, New York, Paris, Singapore and Seoul are the top five cities on the index.

