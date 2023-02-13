Home>>
In pics: snow turns Jinshanling Great Wall into wonderland
(People's Daily Online) 15:52, February 13, 2023
|Photo shows the beautiful scenery of the Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping county, Chengde city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Guo Zhongxing)
The Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping county, north China's Hebei Province has recently seen snowfall, turning it into a giant "dragon" covered in white snow.
