In pics: snow turns Jinshanling Great Wall into wonderland

People's Daily Online) 15:52, February 13, 2023

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of the Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping county, Chengde city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Guo Zhongxing)

The Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping county, north China's Hebei Province has recently seen snowfall, turning it into a giant "dragon" covered in white snow.

