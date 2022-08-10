View of Jinshanling section of Great Wall amid clouds in north China
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall amid clouds in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photos
