Scenery of Great Wall in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:33, July 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of a section of the Great Wall to the west of Mutianyu section in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)