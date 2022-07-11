Scenery of Great Wall in Beijing
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows the scenery of a section of the Great Wall to the west of Mutianyu section in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.