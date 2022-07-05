Scenery of Great Wall shrouded in clouds

Xinhua) 13:43, July 05, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)