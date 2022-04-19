China Great Wall Museum solicits upgrading scheme globally

Xinhua) 10:55, April 19, 2022

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The China Great Wall Museum has begun accepting schemes for renovation and upgrading from domestic and overseas design institutes over the next three months, the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau has said.

The renovation and upgrading project covers a land area of about 27,000 square meters and a construction area of about 16,000 square meters.

After being upgraded, the museum will consist of an exhibition center, visitor center and international research and exchange center.

The museum, located in the scenic area of the Badaling Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been closed since April 6 for packaging and relocation of its over 5,000 cultural relics.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)