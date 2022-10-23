In pics: Mutianyu section of Great Wall
Tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
