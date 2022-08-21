Restoration of Jiankou section of Great Wall to be completed

A worker is seen at the west part of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. Located in Beijing's suburban Huairou District, the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, once known among the hikers as "the deserted Great Wall", is believed to be one of the most dangerous parts of the relic.

A restoration project, mainly focusing on a 1,678-meter-long wall with 8 watchtowers in the west part of Jiankou section, is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The project is implemented in adherence of the principle of "minimum intervention" to ensure maximum authenticity, integrity and ancient historical features of the Great Wall.

Meanwhile, a research-based restoration project is also underway with the aim of reinforcing and eliminating potential safety hazards as well as changes and existing conditions of the Great Wall through multidisciplinary cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Workers work at an archeological site of the research-based restoration part of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2022. Located in Beijing's suburban Huairou District, the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, once known among the hikers as "the deserted Great Wall", is believed to be one of the most dangerous parts of the relic.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows an all weather archaeological site at the research-based renovation part of Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. Located in Beijing's suburban Huairou District, the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, once known among the hikers as "the deserted Great Wall", is believed to be one of the most dangerous parts of the relic.

Technician Yang Zhanjie (R) and his colleague set up a boundary line around the archaeological excavations area at the research-based renovation part of Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2022. Located in Beijing's suburban Huairou District, the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, once known among the hikers as "the deserted Great Wall", is believed to be one of the most dangerous parts of the relic.

