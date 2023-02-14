Drug-sniffing squirrels join police force in SW China's Chongqing

February 14, 2023

Six squirrels have been trained to sniff drugs by the police in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. As the first drug-sniffing squirrels in China, the squirrels have been approved by relevant research institutions.

Photo shows a drug-sniffing squirrel during training. (Photo/cqcb.com)

"The squirrels have a rather keen sense of smell," said Yin Jin, a police dog trainer from the Hechuan Branch of Chongqing Public Security Bureau. Yin introduced that a dog training technology independently developed by the police dog unit can be applied to training other animals for the same purpose.

Unlike dogs, squirrels are smaller and agile and can search for drugs in complex environments, including logistics warehouses and package distribution centers, or search at heights.

After the training, the squirrels can indicate whether they have detected drugs through scratching.

Other animals, including pigs, butterflies and mongooses, have also been used to help police officers fight crime.

