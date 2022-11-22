Home>>
China to cut tax for more anti-cancer, rare-disease drugs
(Xinhua) 13:13, November 22, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will cut to 3 percent the value-added tax on the imports and the domestic production and circulation of more anti-cancer and rare-disease drugs.
Starting on Dec. 1, a total of 71 such drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients will benefit from the tax reduction, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and other government agencies.
The move seeks to lower costs for patients and boost China's pharmaceutical industry.
This is the third batch of anti-cancer and rare-disease drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to benefit from such a policy since 2018.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Laos, Thailand, Myanmar seek ways to crack down on drug trafficking in Golden Triangle area
- China-developed antidepressant granted market approval
- U.S. must do more to stop arming drug trade, says Jamaican daily
- SW China rehabilitation center helps people with drug addictions reintegrate into society
- China's drug-related cases decline by over 20 pct annually for 5 consecutive years
- Chinese scientists find promising oral COVID-19 drug candidate: study
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.