Snow scenery of tourist attraction "Taiyuan ancient county" in N China

Xinhua) 09:18, February 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the tourist attraction "Taiyuan ancient county" in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

