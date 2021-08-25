Home>>
Renovation of Zhonglou street nears completion
(Ecns.cn) 08:24, August 25, 2021
Photo shows the construction site of Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, on August 23, 2021. The historical street market has reached its final stage of renovation, with 32 buildings and streets around it completed. (Photo: China News Service/ Wu Junjie)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Construction of China-Russia cross-border railway bridge finishes tracklaying work
- Wenchang Int'l Aerospace City under construction
- China releases regulation to improve earthquake resistance of construction projects
- From tiny to shiny, China's construction industry grows amid innovation
- 3 killed after construction site collapses in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.