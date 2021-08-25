Renovation of Zhonglou street nears completion

Ecns.cn) 08:24, August 25, 2021

Photo shows the construction site of Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, on August 23, 2021. The historical street market has reached its final stage of renovation, with 32 buildings and streets around it completed. (Photo: China News Service/ Wu Junjie)

