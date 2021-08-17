Languages

Construction of China-Russia cross-border railway bridge finishes tracklaying work

(Xinhua) 16:51, August 17, 2021

Constructors work at the construction site of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge, Aug. 17, 2021. The construction finished its tracklaying work on Tuesday. The railway bridge, with a designed annual throughput capacity of 21 million tonnes, connects Nizhneleninskoye in Russia with the border city of Tongjiang in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


