Languages

Archive

Monday, August 16, 2021

Home>>

Wenchang Int'l Aerospace City under construction

(Xinhua) 08:44, August 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows a view of the construction site of projects of Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. The project, covering12 square-kilometers, is one of the 11 key zones of the Hainan free trade port. Wenchang, a small city in Hainan known for its spacecraft launch center, aims to build itself into a platform for aerospace exchange and cooperation. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories