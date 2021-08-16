Home>>
Wenchang Int'l Aerospace City under construction
(Xinhua) 08:44, August 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows a view of the construction site of projects of Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. The project, covering12 square-kilometers, is one of the 11 key zones of the Hainan free trade port. Wenchang, a small city in Hainan known for its spacecraft launch center, aims to build itself into a platform for aerospace exchange and cooperation. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
