Construction of China-aided Africa CDC HQ commences in Ethiopia

(Xinhua)    09:31, December 15, 2020

Construction of the China-aided future headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) commenced in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Monday as part of the ever-growing Sino-Africa cooperation in the public health sector.

The landmark project, covering an area of 90,000 square meters and with a total construction area of nearly 40,000 square meters, is expected to be completed within 25 months. It will be equipped with modern office buildings, high-end laboratories, and accessories.

Senior African Union (AU) Commission and Africa CDC officials, representatives of various African countries, diplomats from the Chinese mission to the AU and high-level dignitaries witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on a special site located in the southern outskirts of Addis Ababa.

Once completed, the future headquarters of the Africa CDC will be another landmark avenue to Ethiopia's capital, which also hosts the China-aided AU headquarters, the tallest structure in Ethiopia so far.

