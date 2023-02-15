Spring rain refreshes fields in C China’s Hunan

People's Daily Online) 09:10, February 15, 2023

Dongsheng villiage in Xintian county, Yongzhou, central China’s Hunan Province, becomes a refreshing picture after a spring rain. (Photo/Zhong Weifeng)

Dongsheng villiage in Xintian county, Yongzhou, central China’s Hunan Province was recently greeted by spring rain.

After the rain stopped, a refreshing countryside painting emerged, with neighboring mountains covered in cloud and fog, and different types of landscapes such as selenium-rich vegetable plots, high standard greenhouses, ecological fish farms, rivers as well as the village itself forming a picture of perfect harmony.

In recent years, Dongsheng village, based on its sound ecological environment and rich selenium resources, has actively aligned its own development with the “vegetable basket” project of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Through leveraging the integrated strength of enterprises, production bases and farmers, it has built many high-quality vegetable production bases.

Xintian county now boasts a 220,000-mu (about 14,667 hectares) sown area of selenium-rich vegetables and 16 “vegetable basket” production bases of the Greater Bay Area.

