Spring farming gets going on SW China's Yunnan rice terraces

People's Daily Online) 15:03, February 22, 2023

Spring plowing and preparations for farming activities are in full swing on rice terraces in Lyuchun county of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Dongshi)

Farmers have begun spring farming activities on rice terraces in Lyuchun county of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The county has adopted measures to safeguard the timely delivery of high-quality seeds, fertilizers and other materials to farmers, and has invited a special expert team for on-the-spot support in agricultural activities.

“We have introduced a rice variety named 'Yuncan 650' to Lyuchun county for trial planting this year, which features both high yield and high disease resistance,” said Xu Yuran, deputy researcher of the Food Crops Research Institute of Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, noting that the variety has achieved the highest yield of over 800 kilograms per mu last year at an experimental demonstration field.

This year, the rice planting area in Lyuchun county covers 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares). Spring plowing and preparations for farming activities are in full swing in the county, and the transplanting of rice seedlings is expected to begin in 40 days.

