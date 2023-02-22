Farmers busy with spring farming in China

As the weather turns warm, farmers in many parts of China are busy with spring farming to lay a solid foundation for a bumper harvest this year.

A farmer plows a vegetable field in a greenhouse in Feidong County, Hefei City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows farmers working in the field in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machinery to plow the field in Qidong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a farm in Daoxian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2023. Yushui (Rain Water), the second of China's 24 solar terms, falls on Feb. 19 in the year 2023. The arrival of Yushui will see rises in temperature, more frequent rainfall, and a wave of spring farming activities across China. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows a villager working in a field in Xiaoshan Village of Liangnong Town, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Yushui (Rain Water), the second of China's 24 solar terms, falls on Feb. 19 in the year 2023. The arrival of Yushui will see rises in temperature, more frequent rainfall, and a wave of spring farming activities across China. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows villagers working at a vegetable base in Duanqiao Town of Guanling Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Yushui (Rain Water), the second of China's 24 solar terms, falls on Feb. 19 in the year 2023. The arrival of Yushui will see rises in temperature, more frequent rainfall, and a wave of spring farming activities across China. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Workers take care of seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

A villager harvests vegetables in Manxi Village of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Lei/Xinhua)

A farmer prepares to build a greenhouse in Manxi Village of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Mu Mingfei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows farmers mulching a crop field in Xintian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

Farmers take care of vegetables in a field in Guandong Township of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows farmers working in a field in Sumeng Town of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

A villager prunes a fruit tree in Duanqiao Town of Guanling Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Song Chaohui/Xinhua)

Farmers plant lotus roots in Qilin District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

