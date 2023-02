Spring ploughing and seedling raising start in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:20, February 16, 2023

Workers take care of seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

A worker grafts passion fruit seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Photo by Wu Xingke/Xinhua)

Workers graft passion fruit seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker takes care of seedlings at a tissue culture room of a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 14, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers take care of seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker waters seedlings using an automatic sprinkler system at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers take care of seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker waters seedlings using an automatic sprinkler system at a seedling breeding base in Guandong Township of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 14, 2023. Spring ploughing and seedling raising have started in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture recently as temperature gradually rises. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

