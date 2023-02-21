Spring farming underway across China
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows farmers cleaning ditches in a wheat field in Jinxi Town of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
A farmer plants corns in a cole flower field in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
A farmer works in a cole flower field in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Liao Guangfu/Xinhua)
Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)
A farmer plows a vegetable field in a greenhouse in Feidong County, Hefei City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows farmers working in the field in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machinery to plow the field in Qidong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
Farmers harvest vegetables in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Li Changhua/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring farming goes smart, green as China's rural revitalization advances
- Spring ploughing and seedling raising start in SW China's Guizhou
- Use of antibiotics in Chinese farm animals declining
- Major vegetable production base strives for stable supply
- Chinese scientists design wearable energy harvester on cattle to build smart ranch
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.