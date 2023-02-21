Spring farming underway across China

Xinhua) 08:26, February 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows farmers cleaning ditches in a wheat field in Jinxi Town of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

A farmer plants corns in a cole flower field in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a cole flower field in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Liao Guangfu/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A farmer plows a vegetable field in a greenhouse in Feidong County, Hefei City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows farmers working in the field in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machinery to plow the field in Qidong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest vegetables in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2023. In early spring, as temperatures gradually rise, farmers across the country are actively engaged in spring ploughing and preparations for farming activities. (Photo by Li Changhua/Xinhua)

