Mysterious natural scenery of Lugu Lake in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 15:34, February 17, 2023
Tourists take a tour on an island in the Lugu Lake, Yanyuan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Lugu is renowned for its beautiful scenery and the maintenance of the unique matriarchal system observed by the indigenous Mosuo people.
