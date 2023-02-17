Mysterious natural scenery of Lugu Lake in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 15:34, February 17, 2023

Tourists take a tour on an island in the Lugu Lake, Yanyuan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Lugu is renowned for its beautiful scenery and the maintenance of the unique matriarchal system observed by the indigenous Mosuo people.

