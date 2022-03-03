We Are China

Beautiful landscape with sunset at Qinghai Lake

Ecns.cn) 15:40, March 03, 2022

Sunset scenery over the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, at Erlangjian scenic area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China New Service/Zhao Haimei)

