Beautiful landscape with sunset at Qinghai Lake
(Ecns.cn) 15:40, March 03, 2022
Sunset scenery over the frozen Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, at Erlangjian scenic area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China New Service/Zhao Haimei)
