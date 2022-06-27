Luoxingdun Island in Poyang Lake submerged in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:32, June 27, 2022

Photo shows the flooded historic site of Luoxingdun Island in Poyang Lake of Lushan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 25, 2022. The water level of Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, continued to rise due to the heavy rainfall. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Gang)

