Enjoy the beauty of China's rivers, lakes and seas

(People's Daily App) 17:01, May 19, 2022

May 19 marks China Tourism Day, which falls on Thursday this year. Rivers, lakes and seas have always been an important part of China's natural scenery. These landscapes decorate China like pearls.

"The wise man delights in water," said Confucius, expressing the respect for water in Chinese culture. Since water represents Chinese philosophies, it shapes part of the character of the Chinese nation.

On this China Tourism Day, follow us to enjoy the natural beauty of China's rivers, lakes and seas.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

