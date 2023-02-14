Home>>
Ice cracks on Heishan Lake
(People's Daily App) 14:48, February 14, 2023
On Heishan Lake in Jiayuguan, Northwest China's Gansu Province, the azure ice is starting to crack, leaving a jigsaw puzzle floating on the water.
(Produced by Wu Bozheng and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's largest freshwater lake sees increasing water level
- Natural landscape of Gaskule Lake in Qinghai
- Feature: Efforts to protect rare porpoises in China's largest freshwater lake intensified
- China's largest freshwater lake enters dry season at earliest recorded date
- Luoxingdun Island in Poyang Lake submerged in Jiangxi
- Enjoy the beauty of China's rivers, lakes and seas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.