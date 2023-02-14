Ice cracks on Heishan Lake

(People's Daily App) 14:48, February 14, 2023

On Heishan Lake in Jiayuguan, Northwest China's Gansu Province, the azure ice is starting to crack, leaving a jigsaw puzzle floating on the water.

(Produced by Wu Bozheng and Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)