China's largest freshwater lake sees increasing water level

Xinhua) 08:44, February 14, 2023

Migrant birds are seen at the Poyang Lake Nanji national wetland reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

NANCHANG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The water level of China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang, in east China's Jiangxi Province, continued to rise, thanks to continuous rainfall and the rising water level of the Yangtze River, said the provincial water resources department.

The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station rose to 9.16 meters on Monday afternoon, after the daily increase exceeded 40 centimeters for a third consecutive day.

The hydrological station expected the water level to increase further, and the provincial hydrological monitoring center canceled the blue alert for a low water level, which is the lowest alert level in a four-tier, color-coded water level warning system.

The water level of the Lake on Nov. 17, 2022, dropped to 6.46 meters, the lowest since record-keeping began in 1951, due to continuous drought.

