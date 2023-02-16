People watch lantern show at Yu Garden in Shanghai
People watch a lantern show at Yu Garden in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2023. The lantern show lasted from Dec. 26, 2022 to Feb. 15, 2023, which attracted about four million visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
