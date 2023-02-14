Rosy Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 15:01, February 14, 2023

On the eve of Valentine's Day, the crowded Shanghai Bund became a landmark of love. Many people gathered in front of giant roses and a rose waterfall to take photos. A six-meter-high giant rose art installation was the backdrop for many romantic and happy moments.

