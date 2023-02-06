Diplomats celebrate Lantern Festival in Shanghai

February 06, 2023

Diplomats based in Shanghai, their family members and some foreign residents of the city, join an event celebrating Lantern Festival in Shanghai, Feb 5, 2023. The event was organized by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn]

