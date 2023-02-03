Shanghai's foreign investment utilization hits record high in 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view at the Bund in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

SHANGHAI, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- In 2022, China's financial hub Shanghai saw a record actual use of foreign investment of 23.9 billion U.S. dollars, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

The metropolis in east China is now home to 891 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 531 foreign R&D centers.

The commission said Shanghai would make every effort to foster a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment.

The city will also strive to provide more accurate, convenient and efficient government services for foreign companies in Shanghai and support them to take root in Shanghai and grow bigger and stronger, it added.

