Home>>
300-meter-long dragon lantern
(People's Daily App) 14:29, February 06, 2023
People in Nanling county, Anhui Province perform the dragon lantern dance on Saturday night. The 300-meter-long dragon lantern is connected by bench-like boards.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Folk lantern fair held in Jiangxi
- Villagers in north China's Hebei embrace prosperity thanks to red lantern manufacturing
- Lanterns light up historic residence
- Themed lantern fair held to celebrate Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangsu
- Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.