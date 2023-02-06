We Are China

300-meter-long dragon lantern

(People's Daily App) 14:29, February 06, 2023

People in Nanling county, Anhui Province perform the dragon lantern dance on Saturday night. The 300-meter-long dragon lantern is connected by bench-like boards.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)

