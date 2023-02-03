We Are China

Folk lantern fair held in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 09:59, February 03, 2023

A folk lantern fair was held in Xiannvhu district, Xinyu city in east China's Jiangxi province on Feb 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Chunliang)

