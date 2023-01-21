Home>>
People visit lantern-decorated Chinatown in London
(Xinhua) 15:27, January 21, 2023
A woman takes a selfie while visiting the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People visit the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People visit the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman visits the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People dine at a restaurant in Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People visit the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- People visit lantern festival in Samut Prakan, Thailand
- 37th China Qinhuai Lantern Festival opens
- People visit Chinatowns to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in U.S.
- Eastern Chinese town celebrates festivals with fish lanterns
- Chinatown in Jakarta decorated with variety of Chinese lunar new year decorations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.