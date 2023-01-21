We Are China

People visit lantern-decorated Chinatown in London

Xinhua) 15:27, January 21, 2023

A woman takes a selfie while visiting the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People visit the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People visit the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman visits the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People dine at a restaurant in Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People visit the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

