Eastern Chinese town celebrates festivals with fish lanterns

(People's Daily App) 15:30, January 13, 2023

Shipu county in China's coastal Zhejiang Province is widely known for its time-honored customs inspired by the ocean.

During festivals, local residents carry fish lanterns made with bamboo.

See how a fish lantern is made by the hands of craftsmen.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liu Hanyi)

