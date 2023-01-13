Home>>
Eastern Chinese town celebrates festivals with fish lanterns
(People's Daily App) 15:30, January 13, 2023
Shipu county in China's coastal Zhejiang Province is widely known for its time-honored customs inspired by the ocean.
During festivals, local residents carry fish lanterns made with bamboo.
See how a fish lantern is made by the hands of craftsmen.
