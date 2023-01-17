Home>>
37th China Qinhuai Lantern Festival opens
(People's Daily App) 14:06, January 17, 2023
The 37th China Qinhuai Lantern Festival opened on Saturday night. With a total of 170 groups of various lights, the subsequent events will be hosted in various core scenic spots across the city.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
