Lanterns light up historic residence

(People's Daily App) 14:25, February 01, 2023

Four-meter lanterns are lit in Lu's Residence of Dongyang, Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday.

They are lit every four years, with their 400,000 colored beads.

It's still a secret how the lanterns were made back in 1919.

(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Dong Feng)

