Home>>
Lanterns light up historic residence
(People's Daily App) 14:25, February 01, 2023
Four-meter lanterns are lit in Lu's Residence of Dongyang, Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday.
They are lit every four years, with their 400,000 colored beads.
It's still a secret how the lanterns were made back in 1919.
(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Themed lantern fair held to celebrate Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangsu
- Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
- People visit lantern-decorated Chinatown in London
- People visit lantern festival in Samut Prakan, Thailand
- 37th China Qinhuai Lantern Festival opens
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.