Tourists enjoy plum blossoms in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:45, February 20, 2023

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms by boat in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 18, 2023. As temperatures rise, more than 20,000 plum trees are in full bloom in the Xixi National Wetland Park, attracting crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 18, 2023. As temperatures rise, more than 20,000 plum trees are in full bloom in the Xixi National Wetland Park, attracting crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms by boat in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 18, 2023. As temperatures rise, more than 20,000 plum trees are in full bloom in the Xixi National Wetland Park, attracting crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A mother and daughter enjoy plum blossoms in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 18, 2023. As temperatures rise, more than 20,000 plum trees are in full bloom in the Xixi National Wetland Park, attracting crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

