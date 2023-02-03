We Are China

A glimpse of Haizhu Wetland in south China

Xinhua) 10:35, February 03, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2021 shows a sample of Sphenoraia (Sphenoraioides) haizhuensis Yang, 2021, a new species discovered at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Haizhu Wetland was designated as Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced Thursday on the occasion of the 27th World Wetlands Day.

Egrets are seen at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 7, 2023. (Photo by Xie Huiqiang/Xinhua)

Scaly-breasted munias are seen at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2021 shows a view of Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

