Glimpse of Haizhu Wetland on central axis of Guangzhou, S China

People's Daily Online) 14:57, February 08, 2023

Aerial photo shows a view of Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, which has been hailed as the “green heart” of Guangzhou. (Photo/Xie Huiqiang)

China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced on Feb. 2 that 18 wetlands across the country have been designated as Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. The Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, is one of them.

The Haizhu Wetland is China’s only national wetland park that is nestled on the central axis of a megacity, making it a rare downtown green space that conserves a natural landscape in the heart of an urban area.

Currently, the water quality of Haizhu Wetland has improved to Class II from Class IV, its average density of PM2.5 is about 20 percent lower than that of its surrounding areas, and its temperature is 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius lower than that of its surroundings. The wetland has effectively relieved waterlogging and the urban heat island effect in Guangzhou.

The city’s authorities have established bird habitats that are unaffected by high tides, a designated island for birds to breed, and paddy fields to supply food, among others, creating a sanctuary for birds at the foot of the Canton Tower, a landmark in Guangzhou.

With its focus on key technologies of bird habitat construction and under the guidance of ecological theories such as wetland ecology and animal ecology, the wetland aims to maintain ecological balance and restore ecological functions and bird diversity. In this way, diverse habitats can be provided for birds in which they can survive and thrive.

To date, the variety of birds in the wetland has risen from 72 to 187, that of insects from 66 to 738, and that of fish from 36 to 64.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)