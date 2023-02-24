We Are China

Lingdingyang bridge under construction in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:44, February 24, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows a cargo ship sailing beneath the Lingdingyang bridge under construction in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge is a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge is a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Workers work at the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

The bridge is a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge is a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge is a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

