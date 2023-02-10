Exploring "the museum of world bridges" in SW China

Xinhua) 08:22, February 10, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 2, 2023 shows the Dafaqu grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world. Due to the large number of bridges, their types and complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, the province is known as "the museum of world bridges". (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the Huayudong bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world. Due to the large number of bridges, their types and complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, the province is known as "the museum of world bridges". (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows the Jinfeng Wujiang River bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world. Due to the large number of bridges, their types and complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, the province is known as "the museum of world bridges". (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the Baling River bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world. Due to the large number of bridges, their types and complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, the province is known as "the museum of world bridges". (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of a bridge across the Huajiang River canyon in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world. Due to the large number of bridges, their types and complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, the province is known as "the museum of world bridges". (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of a bridge across the Huajiang River canyon in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world. Due to the large number of bridges, their types and complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, the province is known as "the museum of world bridges". (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

