Main arch of Dongxihe Grand Bridge completed

(People's Daily App) 16:16, November 30, 2022

The main arch of the Dongxihe Grand Bridge, the tallest arch bridge in Southwest China, was officially completed on Monday.

The total length of this bridge is 506 meters between Wuxi in Chongqing and Zhenping in Shaanxi Province.

In total, the bridge used up more than 7,500 tons of steel structural materials.

After opening to traffic, the driving time between Wuxi and Zhenping in Shaanxi will be shortened from 3.5 hours to less than 1 hour.

(Produced by Sun Tianren, Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)