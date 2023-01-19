Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge opens to traffic in China's Chongqing
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the north end of the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists swarm into Chongqing to experience its unique transportation
- Family photos record joyous moments in SW China’s Chongqing
- China's Chongqing to further strengthen int'l land-sea trade corridor
- Cable car resumes operation after maintenance in Chongqing
- Vessels along Yangtze River Economic Belt see record high shore power usage
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.