Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge opens to traffic in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 15:07, January 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the north end of the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 1,403.8 meters and a main span of 720 meters, the Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge was open to traffic on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

