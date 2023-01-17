Family photos record joyous moments in SW China’s Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 09:39, January 17, 2023

Dressers were busy putting makeup on several senior couples at an elderly care service center in Nan’an district, southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 10, 2023.

With the Spring Festival approaching, a public welfare organization in Nan’an district collaborated with two residential communities to launch an activity in which elderly couples had their wedding anniversary and family photos taken free of charge.

The activity aims to use cameras to capture local residents’ smiling faces, and see in a happy and meaningful New Year.

A photographer volunteers to capture precious moments for a family in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Qi)

As the older generation lived in a time when photographic equipment was not widely available and smart phones did not exist, many of these couples only had one photo taken for their marriage certificates when they got married. For a long time, they have held the wish of taking beautiful pictures to celebrate their wedding anniversaries.

After residents of two communities were informed about the activity a few days ago, many of them actively signed up, including several couples celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. One of them is 92 years old.

One couple taking part in the activity were 88-year-old Yan Shunzhen and her husband, 92-year-old Li Zhaorong. This year marks their 67th wedding anniversary.

Li Zhaorong takes a photo with his family members in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Li Hui)

“When we got married, we didn’t have any chance to take wedding photos. Today, our dream has finally come true. Putting these clothes on makes me feel younger,” said Yan.

These wedding photos capture the couples’ sweet memories, and are of special significance for them.

“I married my husband 50 years ago, and we celebrate our wedding anniversary this month. Back in the old days, there was only a photo on a piece of paper as the marriage certificate, without fine clothes or red covers. We have been together 50 years now,” said a woman surnamed Chen from one of the two residential communities, “We want to follow the trend of the times and take our own wedding photos. I’m delighted that this new year’s wish can be fulfilled within the community.”

After the activity, the organizer plans to present some of the photos as gifts to the residents. Senior citizens who took part in the activity said the photos were a valuable gift for the upcoming new year and would be cherished forever.

A family poses for photos in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Qi)

