True China: US vlogger shows Wuhan's Chinese New Year atmosphere
(CGTN) 15:37, January 05, 2023
Marissa is an American vlogger living in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. Over the past three years, she has experienced the continuous adjustment of the country's COVID-19 prevention and control policies.
After the most recent optimization, she visited parks and supermarkets in Wuhan to feel the bright, lively atmosphere ahead of the Chinese New Year. She mentions that Wuhan's streets are full of happiness and she's looking forward to traveling to more places in 2023.
