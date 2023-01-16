Home>>
Director of Liaison Office in HKSAR delivers New Year video address
(People's Daily App) 15:00, January 16, 2023
Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered a New Year video address on Sunday wishing all Hong Kong residents a happy Year of the Rabbit.
