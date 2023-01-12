Committee for safeguarding national security of HKSAR actively performs duties in accordance with NPC Standing Committee's interpretation of national security law

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the interpretation and relevant explanations of Article 14 and Article 47 of the Hong Kong national security law adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Dec. 30.

The committee stated that it will fully fulfill the obligations as stipulated in the contents of the interpretation by the NPC Standing Committee, and carry out its duties and functions as prescribed in Article 14 of the Hong Kong national security law in accordance with the law.

The duties included analyzing and assessing developments in relation to safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, making work plans, and formulating policies for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, advancing the development of the legal system and enforcement mechanisms of the HKSAR for safeguarding national security, and co-ordinating major work and significant operations for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR.

Besides, the committee will support the HKSAR government to introduce amendments to the Legal Practitioners Ordinance as soon as possible, so as to handle the matter concerning the participation of overseas lawyers who are not qualified to practice generally in Hong Kong in cases involving national security issues in an appropriate manner.

