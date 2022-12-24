Hong Kong to launch online platform of talents service

Xinhua) 09:32, December 24, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will launch an online platform of talents service on Dec. 28 to facilitate entry application as the financial hub steps up efforts to trawl for talents.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said on Friday that the platform of Talents Service Unit (TSU) will not only provide details of Hong Kong's talent admission schemes, but also connect to the HKSAR immigration department, allowing talents from all over the world to submit applications or make inquiries online.

The HKSAR government is also making full preparations for the establishment of a TSU office to formulate, implement and coordinate the talent attraction strategy, Chan told a press conference.

The application and approval process of the relevant talent admission schemes will be fully streamlined and simplified, he said. The application approval process can generally be completed within four weeks after the submission of the required data and supporting documents.

Chan voiced confidence in meeting the goal of attracting at least 35,000 people who are expected to stay for at least 12 months in each of the next three years.

In October, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee announced in his policy address a raft of measures to attract talents and enterprises to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness. Lee's report pointed to the establishment of the TSU and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), which is tasked with attracting strategic enterprises from the mainland and overseas by offering special facilitation measures and one-stop services.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said at the press conference that the OASES will receive inter-bureau support within the HKSAR government.

He also said the institutional arrangements and governance structure have also been finalized for the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Ltd. that manages the HKSAR government's Co-Investment Fund of 30 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 3.84 billion U.S. dollars).

The Co-Investment Fund is aimed at attracting enterprises to set up operations in Hong Kong and investing in their businesses, according to Lee's policy address.

